Calgary police seek suspect in alleged church arson

Calgary police are looking for a suspect who was allegedly involved in a northeast church arson incident in April.

Police said that on Sunday, April 21 at around 8:15 p.m., a man entered the east parking lot of Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Roman Catholic Parish located at 1714 14th Avenue N.E. and set a nativity display on fire. Police said the man then fled the scene on foot.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and the church sustained major damage, according to the Calgary Police Service.

CPS said the man is described as someone between 20 and 40 years old, approximately six feet tall, with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a neon-yellow belt, black gloves, grey sweatpants, black running shoes and a black backpack.

Police said he was last seen heading west on 14th Avenue Northeast and then south into an alley between 16th Street Northeast and 16A Street Northeast.

Police said they don’t know what motivated the arson.

Anyone living in the Mayland Heights community who may have CCTV footage of the area from Sunday, April 21 from around 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. were asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.