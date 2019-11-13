Woman dies in hospital after Etobicoke house fire: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a woman in her 70s has died after a house fire broke out in Etobicoke on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Eighth Street, in the Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West area, at 6:05 p.m. and found no visible flames but heavy smoke was coming from the home.

Firefighters said a man managed to escape from the home while a woman, his wife, had to be rescued from inside.

Toronto Paramedics said the woman was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. On Wednesday morning, police with 22 Division said the 72-year-old woman died from her injuries in hospital.

Police said the fire marshal has taken over the investigation and that the scene is still being monitored.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Ryan Rocca.