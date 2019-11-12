Woman in life-threatening condition after Etobicoke house fire: paramedics

Officials say a woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition Tuesday evening after a house fire in Etobicoke.
Emergency crews were called to a house on Eighth Street, in the area of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West, at 6:05 p.m.
When crews arrived on scene, there were no visible flames but there was heavy smoke in the home, officials said.
Firefighters said a man escaped from the home while a woman — his wife — had to be rescued from inside.
Paramedics told Global News she was subsequently rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The fire was quickly put out and the home was ventilated.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
