Woman in life-threatening condition after Etobicoke house fire: paramedics

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Officials say a woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition Tuesday evening after a house fire in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Eighth Street, in the area of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West, at 6:05 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, there were no visible flames but there was heavy smoke in the home, officials said.

READ MORE: Toronto fire captain who fell off building while responding to blaze released from ICU

Firefighters said a man escaped from the home while a woman — his wife — had to be rescued from inside.

Paramedics told Global News she was subsequently rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The fire was quickly put out and the home was ventilated.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

2:31 Firefighters battle fire at St. James Town community housing building Firefighters battle fire at St. James Town community housing building