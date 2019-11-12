Menu

Woman in life-threatening condition after Etobicoke house fire: paramedics

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 8:19 pm
Emergency crews were called to the home at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to the home at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition Tuesday evening after a house fire in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Eighth Street, in the area of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West, at 6:05 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, there were no visible flames but there was heavy smoke in the home, officials said.

READ MORE: Toronto fire captain who fell off building while responding to blaze released from ICU

Firefighters said a man escaped from the home while a woman — his wife — had to be rescued from inside.

Paramedics told Global News she was subsequently rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The fire was quickly put out and the home was ventilated.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

