Overnight outbuilding fire in Kelowna deemed suspicious

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 5:26 pm
The Kelowna Fire Department said the minor incident along Cawston Avenue was quickly extinguished.
The Kelowna Fire Department said the minor incident along Cawston Avenue was quickly extinguished.

A late-night fire in Kelowna that was quickly doused has been deemed both minor and suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the fire occurred at an outbuilding at a construction site along the 1000 block of Cawston Avenue.

Platoon captain Tim Light said crews were called the scene at approximately 12:45 a.m., on Saturday, with crews reporting flames on the outside of the out-building.

“Flames were quickly knocked down and no fire damage to the inside of the building occurred,” said a Kelowna Fire Department press release, adding no one was injured or displaced by the fire.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and will be investigated by police and the fire department.

Overall, the fire department said it responded with four fire engines and 19 firefighters.

Fatal Makeshift Structure Fire
