Wood stove blamed for morning house fire in Curve Lake First Nation: fire prevention officer

A wood-burning stove is believed to be the cause of a fire that damaged a home in Curve Lake First Nation on Friday morning.

Selwyn Township firefighters were called to a reported house fire on Cedar Bay Road around 7:30 a.m., about 30 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Township Fire Prevention officer Andrew Bowyer said when crews arrived, they discovered smoke and flames visible from the roof near the chimney.

READ MORE: No injures as fire rips through home in Ennismore He noted two people were home at the time and attempted to extinguish the fire themselves before calling 911. No one was injured, he said.

The fire was quickly knocked down by crews, Boyer said.

The early investigation is focussing on the small home’s wood stove.

“It’s still under investigation, primarily we are looking at the wood stove and chimney area,” Boyer told Global News Peterborough at the scene. “It’s just a good reminder to homeowners today to make sure they have their wood stoves and chimneys cleaned on a yearly basis because it does build up and could cause something like this.”

Paramedics were also on scene on standby.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined by officials.

More to come.