Eight people hospitalized in Winnipeg after house fire on Manitoba Avenue

Eight people had to be taken to a Winnipeg hospital — three in unstable condition and five in stable condition — following a fire at a Manitoba Avenue home on Friday night.

Crews from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the call at 7:53 p.m., and found heavy smoke coming from the one-and-a-half storey structure in the 200 block of Manitoba Avenue.

They were able to launch an interior offensive attack, and the blaze was put out after about a half-hour battle.

The home suffered “considerable” smoke, water and fire damage, according to the WFPS.

All occupants of the house were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm, and made it out on their own before crews arrived.

Paramedics assessed eight people on-scene, and took all of them to hospital.

A preliminary investigation by the WFPS suggests the fire was accidental, caused by curtains coming into contact with a light bulb.

Pointing to the effectiveness of the smoke alarm in this case, WFPS reminds Winnipeggers they can apply to the S.A.F.E. Family program to receive a fire alarm, free of charge, which they will install.

