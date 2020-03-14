Coronavirus: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service issuing new protocols

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is issuing new protocols to help protect those on the front lines from the spread of COVID-19 in the province.
An internal memo obtained by Global News states that dispatchers will now be advising firefighters and paramedics to don extra droplet and contact protection gear when responding to calls with general sickness, headaches or trouble breathing.
However, dispatchers will no longer be asking callers about recent travel history — that will be left up to those attending the scene.
The WFPS will also be limiting what type of calls are responded to by firefighters, in an effort to reduce the amount of times their equipment is exposed to the public, and potentially the virus.
The increased measures come just days after Fire Hall 21 in Transcona was quarantined for several hours following first responders attending a call where someone was suffering from flu-like symptoms, which wasn’t described in the 911 call.
