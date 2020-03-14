Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service issuing new protocols

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 10:41 am
Paramedics on the scene in Winnipeg.
Paramedics on the scene in Winnipeg. Elisha Dacey/Global News

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is issuing new protocols to help protect those on the front lines from the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

READ MORE: Now 4 sites for coronavirus testing, larger gatherings should be cancelled: Manitoba officials

An internal memo obtained by Global News states that dispatchers will now be advising firefighters and paramedics to don extra droplet and contact protection gear when responding to calls with general sickness, headaches or trouble breathing.

However, dispatchers will no longer be asking callers about recent travel history — that will be left up to those attending the scene.

READ MORE: How to cope with COVID-19 anxiety, according to a psychologist

The WFPS will also be limiting what type of calls are responded to by firefighters, in an effort to reduce the amount of times their equipment is exposed to the public, and potentially the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The increased measures come just days after Fire Hall 21 in Transcona was quarantined for several hours following first responders attending a call where someone was suffering from flu-like symptoms, which wasn’t described in the 911 call.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has guidelines to follow for treating patients displaying flu symptoms, which could be COVID-19
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has guidelines to follow for treating patients displaying flu symptoms, which could be COVID-19

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

