Winnipeg fire station temporarily closed over fears of COVID-19 exposure

A fire station in Winnipeg was temporarily closed Thursday amid fears their crews have been exposed to COVID-19.
Hand-written notes taped to the front window of Fire Hall 21 in Transcona warn “do not enter until further notice” and “We are unable to answer the door at this time. We are not able to make any contact with persons outside of this building.”
The hall was reopened around 3 p.m. Thursday.
Sources tell Global News crews from the hall believe they may have come into contact with someone who may have been exposed to, or was quarantined because of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The closure came the same day health officials in Manitoba announced the province’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was found in a woman from Winnipeg.
The woman in her 40s who recently travelled to the Philippines has been self-isolating at home since she returned a few days ago, said Health Minister Cameron Friesen.
At a city press conference held shortly before noon, Jason Shaw from Winnipeg’s emergency operations centre said he couldn’t confirm any details other than to say that an incident had happened Thursday morning in the fire paramedic community.
“We’re just starting to get all our facts,” said Shaw, adding they don’t want to jump to conclusions until they know the full details. “We will get you more information.”
Shaw assured Winnipeggers the city has a contingency plan should first responder units be quarantined.
“We have continuity plans to make sure we have the right amount of staff to respond to 911 calls.”
–With files from Brittany Greenslade
