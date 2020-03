Send this page to someone via email

After the province announced three presumptive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus Thursday, officials will update Manitobans on the current situation Friday.

Provincial officials will hold a press conference and the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11 a.m. We will livestream it here.

Press conferences will now be daily for the forseeable future, said the province.

We will update this story as the press conference goes on.

