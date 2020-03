Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews in Kelowna have cordoned off part of Highway 33.

Both police and firefighters are at Highway 33 and Dougall Road North, where a gas station is located.

Traffic along Highway 33 is closed in both directions.

Global News is on scene and will have more information as it becomes available, though a source says it involves a propane tank at the gas station.

A police vehicle blocks traffic during Saturday’s incident along Highway 33. Global News

A Kelowna fire truck blocks traffic along Highway33 in Rutland on Saturday afternoon. Submitted

