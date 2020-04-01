Brush fire near McCurdy Corner deemed suspicious by Kelowna Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

A small brush fire in Kelowna that was quickly extinguished on Wednesday afternoon has been called suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department said that approximately 12:30 p.m., its dispatch center received several 911 calls of smoke not far from the intersection of Highway 97 and McCurdy Road.

The fire department said crews located the fire on the west side of Mill Creek, at the base of Mt. Baldy.

1:57 Coronavirus: Tribute to Okanagan health care workers Coronavirus: Tribute to Okanagan health care workers

It added that crews tackled the fire via McCurdy Place, and that water from Mill Creek was used to extinguish it.

The fire was estimated to be approximately 100 feet by 60 feet in size and was called suspicious.

Overall, the fire department responded with five vehicles, including two fire engines, and 14 personnel.

Story continues below advertisement

0:43 Penticton house fire sends three to hospital Penticton house fire sends three to hospital