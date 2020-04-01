Menu

Brush fire near McCurdy Corner deemed suspicious by Kelowna Fire Department

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 8:11 pm
The Kelowna Fire Department says 14 personnel were involved in extinguishing a brush blaze on Wednesday afternoon, which was estimated to be roughly 100 feet by 60 feet in size.
The Kelowna Fire Department says 14 personnel were involved in extinguishing a brush blaze on Wednesday afternoon, which was estimated to be roughly 100 feet by 60 feet in size.

A small brush fire in Kelowna that was quickly extinguished on Wednesday afternoon has been called suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department said that approximately 12:30 p.m., its dispatch center received several 911 calls of smoke not far from the intersection of Highway 97 and McCurdy Road.

The fire department said crews located the fire on the west side of Mill Creek, at the base of Mt. Baldy.

It added that crews tackled the fire via McCurdy Place, and that water from Mill Creek was used to extinguish it.

The fire was estimated to be approximately 100 feet by 60 feet in size and was called suspicious.

Overall, the fire department responded with five vehicles, including two fire engines, and 14 personnel.

