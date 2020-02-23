Menu

Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious hedge fire

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted February 23, 2020 2:22 pm
Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious hedge fire on Saturday night. .
Kelowna RCMP are investigating a suspicious hedge fire in the Central Okanagan city on Saturday night.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., the Kelowna Fire Department received multiple calls reporting a cedar hedge on fire near the intersection of Cameron Road and Gordon Drive.

READ MORE: Electric scooters cause of smoky business fire, Kelowna Fire Department says

The first arriving officer reported a large cedar hedge approx. 30’ long on fire, the fire department said in a media release.

Kelowna home levelled in second blaze
The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the hedge.

READ MORE: Kelowna home destroyed by early morning house fire

The blaze also caused damage to part of the fencing around the affected property.

The fire is deemed suspicious and will be investigated by the RCMP.

KFD responded with two engines and a command unit.

