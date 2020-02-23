Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious hedge fire

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a suspicious hedge fire in the Central Okanagan city on Saturday night.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., the Kelowna Fire Department received multiple calls reporting a cedar hedge on fire near the intersection of Cameron Road and Gordon Drive.

The first arriving officer reported a large cedar hedge approx. 30’ long on fire, the fire department said in a media release.

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the hedge.

The blaze also caused damage to part of the fencing around the affected property.

The fire is deemed suspicious and will be investigated by the RCMP.

KFD responded with two engines and a command unit.