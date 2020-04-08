West Kelowna RCMP looking for stolen e-bikes

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are asking the public for help in finding three e-bikes stolen in West Kelowna.

On April 1, West Kelowna RCMP say they received a call about a stolen black Evo Fitzroy Step Through e-bike.

The bike was stolen overnight from a yard in the 3,000 block of Parkhurst Road in West Kelowna.

The next day, police say they were notified two more e-bikes had been stolen.

A black Surface 604 Rook 17 e-bike and a black Surface 604 Colt e-bike were reported stolen from an underground parking area in the 3,500 block of Carrington Road in West Kelowna.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact the West Kelowna RCMP.

