Alleged vehicle thief arrested next day after police pursuit: Penticton RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An alleged car thief was arrested one day after a short police pursuit last week, Penticton RCMP said on Tuesday.

According to police, on March 31, an officer spotted a vehicle in Oliver, B.C. that had been reported stolen from Penticton.

Police say officers were unable to stop the vehicle, stating it was unsafe to do so at the time.

READ MORE: Catalytic converters stolen from three ambulances in Delta

The next day, though, an Oliver RCMP officer spotted the stolen vehicle parked in an alleyway in Okanagan Falls.

“Several plainclothes officers from Penticton arrived in the area, and positioned themselves strategically to prevent risk to the general public,” Penticton RCMP said of the April 1 incident.

At 9 a.m., police say a man was seen starting up the vehicle and driving away, with officers soon stopping it and arrest the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP arrest woman located in reportedly stolen vehicle

Police say Seamus Kirby, 28, of Penticton has been charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

Online court documents show that Kirby is in custody and is facing charges of assault with a weapon and willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

“While our community is in the midst of a public health crisis, our officers are out working tirelessly, continuing our mission of making our streets safe” said Const. James Grandy.

1:57 Coronavirus: Tribute to Okanagan health care workers Coronavirus: Tribute to Okanagan health care workers