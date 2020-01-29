Summerland RCMP to public: Lock your vehicles, help prevent theft

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Summerland are reminding local residents to lock their vehicle doors following what they call a small rise in vehicle-related thefts.

According to police, there has been a slight increase in theft-from-vehicle reports in the small South Okanagan community since the beginning of this year.

No numbers were released, but police say there were 94 reports of theft from vehicles in Summerland in 2019.

READ MORE: Spike in thefts from vehicles in North Okanagan

“We seem to be on a continual educational process in reminding or encouraging citizens to remove valuable items from inside their vehicle and ensure the doors are locked,” said Sgt. David Preston.

“Although this is not a significant problem in Summerland, we definitely do not want people to be victims of property crime.”

Story continues below advertisement

0:21 Kelowna winery theft surveillance video Kelowna winery theft surveillance video

Below are tips from police on preventing theft from vehicles.

Never leave your vehicle idling and unattended.

Park in a locked, secure garage, or a well-lit, high-traffic area.

Remove anything that a thief could target. Personal items, valuables or electronics.

Install an alarm system.

Always lock your vehicle.

If you become a victim of a theft from vehicle, or any other crime, contact the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

2:49 Downtown Kelowna records spike in thefts from vehicles Downtown Kelowna records spike in thefts from vehicles