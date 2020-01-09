Menu

Thefts From Vehicles

Spike in thefts from vehicles in North Okanagan

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 7:48 pm
RCMP in the North Okanagan are warning residents that there's been a spike in thefts from vehicles in the past month.
File / Global News

RCMP in the North Okanagan are reminding residents not to leave any valuables in their vehicles.

The warning comes after a rash in thefts that have spanned across the region including Vernon, Armstrong, Lumby, Enderby and Falkland.

RCMP in the North Okanagan display some of the items that have been stolen from vehicles in the past month.
Contributed

Police said they have received almost 60 reports of items being stolen from vehicles in the past month alone.

According to RCMP, items stolen include money, suitcases, ski equipment, purses, wallets, tools, sunglasses and computers.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a few hours, overnight, or several days while on a trip” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “If it’s valuable to you, chances are a thief will think it’s valuable too. Protect things by not leaving them in your vehicle.”

In some cases, the vehicles were left unlocked and in others, windows were smashed to gain access inside.

 

