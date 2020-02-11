London man arrested twice in 24 hours in 2 separate vehicle theft incidents

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old London man is facing a handful of charges in connection with two separate incidents in a less than 24-hour span, the second of which also resulted in charges against a 25-year-old man.

The first incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Friday when police say a man’s truck was stolen from a parking lot at 60 York St.

Police say officers found the truck heading northbound on Richmond Street when it came to a stop on the train tracks north of Piccadilly Avenue and the driver got out and attempted to flee northbound on Richmond Street.

The man was arrested and released with a court date set for March 5.

Then, just after 10 a.m. on Saturday, police say the suspect — along with a second man — approached a vehicle occupied by a woman and her 15-year-old son outside a hotel on Pall Mall Street. Police say the suspects tried to get the teenager out of the vehicle but bystanders stepped in and contacted police.

Story continues below advertisement

Two suspects were arrested. The 22-year-old that police say was involved in both incidents is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, operation while impaired, failure to comply with a demand made by a peace officer, driving while under suspension and robbery.

The 25-year-old man, also from London, is charged with robbery and possession of a schedule I substance.

2:11 Auto thefts are on the rise for car owners and dealers Auto thefts are on the rise for car owners and dealers