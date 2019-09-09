Man facing 78 charges in connection with motor vehicle thefts, London police say

London police say a man is in custody in connection to numerous incidents including break and enter, property damage and thefts from motor vehicles.

According to officials, more than 75 vehicles were broken into in parking lots throughout the city between July 23 and Sept. 8.

Investigations resulted in the identification of a suspect, and on Sept. 8 police made an arrest.

Kody Smith, 28, of London has been charged with 59 counts of mischief under $5,000, six counts of break and enter and 13 counts of theft under $5,000.

The accused is in custody and was scheduled to appear in court by video on Sept. 9.