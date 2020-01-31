Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Commentary

Bob Layton: Catalytic converter thefts do more than damage vehicles

By Bob Layton 630CHED
Posted January 31, 2020 2:10 pm
The Dr. Gerald Zetter Care Centre's outings were cancelled after their bus' catalytic converter was stolen.
The Dr. Gerald Zetter Care Centre's outings were cancelled after their bus' catalytic converter was stolen. Sarah Komadina/ Global News

Last fall, I made the mistake of leaving a ladder beside my house for a couple of days and it disappeared.

That was maddening and inconvenient to me, but it was not as bad as what happened to a friend who was one of many who had his catalytic converter stolen. In his case, it happened in his employer’s parking lot while he was at work. With the cost involved, he chose to buy a different vehicle.

Related News

READ MORE: Catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton are skyrocketing — what’s the solution?

Then there was the converter stolen from a bus used by a senior’s residence. The seniors lost the chance for some outings, something they really look forward to.

READ MORE: Edmonton seniors out of luck after catalytic converter theft

Then there are all the bronze memorial plaques stolen from the benches in the Victoria Promenade and the River Valley.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton police investigating theft of 123 memorial plaques along the river valley

How must the relatives of the dearly departed feel?

READ MORE: Memorial bench dedicated to 2 late family members stolen in southwest Edmonton

The city calls stealing those plaques a crime of opportunity.

Really? Maybe if you carry a crowbar in your backpack?

I know we don’t want to go as far as other countries that use a caning to get a robber’s attention, so how would you deal with a converter hurter?

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftSeniorsBob LaytonCatalytic convertersvictim impactCaningmemorial plaques
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.