Edmonton seniors out of luck after catalytic converter theft

Some residents of an Edmonton seniors’ home are feeling the impact of a crime that some people worry is becoming more and more common.

The catalytic converter on the bus at the Dr. Gerald Zetter Care Centre was recently stolen. The centre is run by the Good Samaritan Society.

“[The seniors at the centre] rely so much on these outings and it gives them such quality of life and we have to cancel those events, and that’s so disappointing to the residents,” site manager Crytstal De Jong said.

Normally, outings will include trips to Walmart, the mall or a plant nursery.

This is the third time since 2018 that the centre has been a target for thieves. The bus is out of commission for four to six weeks and it will cost the Good Samaritan Society $3,000 to fix it.

“[We are a] not-for-profit organization, so that $3,000 comes directly from operations,” De Jong said.

She said the centre will accept donations on their website to help cover the cost

The news that the outings were cancelled was especially hard for Hazel Dolphin.

Hazel Dolphin looks forward to the outings, and was upset to find out they were cancelled. Sarah Komadina

“It’s dreadful… particularly for us because we like the outings,” the resident at the seniors’ home said.

“These delinquents, that go around stealing these converters, they should think of their own grandparents.” Tweet This

Catalytic converters have been a sought-after commodity for thieves in Edmonton. They will saw through them, looking to resell the small amount of valuable metals they contain. Since October there have been more than 650 catalytic converter thefts in the city.

Over the Christmas holidays, police said they arrested a trio of what they described as prolific property crime suspects, after a couple of converter thefts on Dec. 29, 2019.