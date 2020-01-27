Edmonton police investigating theft of 51 memorial plaques along the river valley

Send this page to someone via email

A public way to honour loved ones has been stolen from along Edmonton’s river valley. A total of 51 memorial plaques on benches were taken, 48 pried off at the Victoria promenade and three from along the river valley.

“These are crimes of opportunity, I really don’t think the individuals who are doing it are understanding or caring about the impact they’re having on the community, on these families,’ City of Edmonton Park and Roads Manager Brian Simpson said.

The city said the plaques were made out of bronze and were stolen on Jan. 21 and 22. The city is in the process of contacting loved ones to notify them of the thefts.

The plaques will be replaced, the city said. The overall estimated cost to replace all the plaques is between $10,000 and $14,000.

Image of a bench at the Victoria promenade were a memorial plaque was stolen. Chris Chacon/Global News

Cards to family members have been left at various benches, as several nearby residents said they could not believe what happened.

“I was shocked when I saw the missing memorial plates, these are markers for loved ones who have left us,” said Douglas Cowan, an area resident who often walks at the Victoria promenade.

“It’s really sad that people are taking advantage of that and trying to make a few bucks,” area resident Dom Letica said.

With the word spreading within the community, longtime area resident and owner of a plaque Bernice Dawe went to see if her plaque was still there; a plaque her family put up to remember a special member of their family.

“[The plaque is] in memory of my husband and we just thought it was a great thing to do,” Dawe said.

“I’m very happy but I feel bad for the other people.”

The city said there is no specific timeline of when the plaques will be replaced due to the high volume that were stolen.

A police investigation is now underway.