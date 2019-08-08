Memorial bench dedicated to 2 late family members stolen in southwest Edmonton

An Edmonton woman is heartbroken after a bench she purchased in memory of her late husband and father disappeared from its spot in Blackmud Creek Ravine.

The bench has been missing for 10 days. Angie Depner was alerted to the problem after a family friend noticed it was gone while they were out on a walk.

“I would just ask, if you did take it and move it somewhere, or if you felt you needed it, just to think about what we have gone through as a family and to consider that,” Angie said.

“And I just hope you can return it.”

Here’s Angie with her father, Ed. Her husband Ken is pictured with their two dogs. Both men died in January and Angie thought a bench in the ravine they liked to visit was a good way to honour their memories. #yeg pic.twitter.com/KCJhW4Q4YY — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) August 8, 2019

The bench was dedicated to Angie’s husband, Ken Depner, who fought brain cancer for a year, as well as her father, Ed Stabel, who fought prostate cancer for three years.

In a ceremony on Mother’s Day, the bench was carried down to a scenic spot in the Blackmud Creek Ravine, where both her husband and father liked to hang out, whether it was going on walks or just watching the local wildlife.

Angie doesn’t know why someone would take it and said “it’s more salt in the wound.”

“It’s one more loss.”

Angie asked if the city removed the bench and they said they did not.

Here’s the views from Blackmud Creek ravine near where the memorial bench stood, just 10 days ago. Angie says she asked the city and was told they didn’t take it. She just wants it returned. #yeg pic.twitter.com/zFuGHEbapc — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) August 8, 2019

A YouTube video was also posted by another unrelated park user, asking for the thieves to return the bench.

In addition, Angie’s family placed posters around the area and set up an email account for people to get in touch if they have any information on the whereabouts of the bench: blackmudbench@gmail.com.

“I think in the end, it’s not about the bench, it’s about two great men that were in our family and friends’ lives, and that gave of themselves selflessly,” Angie said.

“They gave a lot of love and so regardless of the bench, they’re still in our memory and that doesn’t change anything.”