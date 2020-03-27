11 arrested during drug bust in Rutland, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Eleven people were arrested during a drug bust in Rutland this week, Kelowna RCMP announced on Friday.

According to police, a search warrant was executed along the 400 block of Hein Road on Tuesday.

There, police say they seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

‘”This was the same residence at which the [RCMP’s Community Safety Unit] executed a search warrant on February 28th,” police said in a press release. “Both warrants were related to drug trafficking in the area.”

RCMP say in addition to the drugs, officers seized more than $3,000 in currency plus stolen property, including several bicycles, and identification. Prohibited items including brass knuckles were also seized.

Regarding the arrests, police say the individuals were later released without charges, but that the matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

