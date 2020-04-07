Man injured in West Kelowna shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital early Tuesday morning after a shooting in West Kelowna.

Police believe the man’s gun-shot wound is not life-threatening.

According to the RCMP, the shooting happened before 1:30 a.m., along the 2400 block of Quince Road.

READ MORE: Murder investigation underway after midnight shooting in quiet Kelowna neighbourhood

A neighbour said prior to hearing what he now believes was a gun shot, he heard yelling down the street and that the shooting noise was followed by screeching tires.

The man, who didn’t want to be identified, said police vehicles arrived on scene two or three minutes later.

Police said the victim is cooperating with investigators and there is “no indication at this point that there is a general risk to the public.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Tuesday officers were canvassing the neighbourhood and gathering evidence at the scene.

RCMP are urgently appealing for any witnesses or people with information to contact police “immediately.”

— More coming.