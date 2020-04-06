Menu

Crime

Victim dies after being found in vehicle following shooting in East York, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 6:48 am
Updated April 6, 2020 6:50 am
Photo of police and paramedics on scene of a shooting near Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive in Toronto.
Toronto police say a person has died after being shot in the city’s East York neighbourhood on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard at about 10:42 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived they found person inside of a vehicle suffering from serious injuries due to gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead on scene, despite life-saving measures by paramedics.

READ MORE: Male victim dead after Scarborough assault: Toronto police

Investigators said people were seen running from the area, however there is no suspect description.

The victim’s age or gender has not yet been revealed.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 416-808-7400

