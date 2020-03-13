Blood spatter expert testifies at West Kelowna murder trial

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday, court saw pictures of the blood-spattered Best Western Hotel room where Rama Gauravarapu died in July 2018, and an RCMP expert on blood pattern analysis took the stand to describe part of the police investigation into what happened.

Former Surrey property manager Tejwant Danjou is accused of murdering Gauravarapu, his girlfriend, at the West Kelowna hotel while they were on vacation.

Sgt. Thomas Watts showed court photos of the blood-soaked carpet inside the hotel room.

Pictures showed blood smeared on the wall and spattered on the bed and ceiling.

Watts testified that the grey pants with a big red stain on them were consistent with the wearer kneeling in a volume of blood.

The pants appeared to match the front desk agent’s description of what Danjou was wearing on the night of Gauravarapu’s death.

The Crown said it isn’t expecting to call any other witnesses, and the trial will now take a break for the next week.

The case is scheduled to be back in court on March 23.

