Kelowna RCMP respond to gunshot complaints

Kelowna RCMP say they received reports of possible gunfire around 6:30 p.m., on May 5.
Police officers were called to a home on the 1000 block of View Road.
READ MORE: West Kelowna man facing charges after allegedly breaking into local business, fleeing with stolen property
According to the RCMP, officers immediately secured the surrounding area and began an investigation.
After police officers spoke with the people involved, it was determined no gun had been used.
Assault-style firearms ban controversial in the Okanagan
“No cause for the gunshot complaints was found, the parties involved denied using any firearms,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, Kelowna RCMP’s media relation officer, told Global News on Wednesday.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS