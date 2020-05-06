Menu

Kelowna RCMP respond to gunshot complaints

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 1:00 pm
Reports of possible gunfire were called in to police around 6:30 p.m., on May 5th.
Reports of possible gunfire were called in to police around 6:30 p.m., on May 5th. Global News

Kelowna RCMP say they received reports of possible gunfire around 6:30 p.m., on May 5.

Police officers were called to a home on the 1000 block of View Road.

According to the RCMP, officers immediately secured the surrounding area and began an investigation.

After police officers spoke with the people involved, it was determined no gun had been used.

“No cause for the gunshot complaints was found, the parties involved denied using any firearms,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, Kelowna RCMP’s media relation officer, told Global News on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement
