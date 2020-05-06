Kelowna RCMP respond to gunshot complaints

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP say they received reports of possible gunfire around 6:30 p.m., on May 5.

Police officers were called to a home on the 1000 block of View Road.

According to the RCMP, officers immediately secured the surrounding area and began an investigation.

After police officers spoke with the people involved, it was determined no gun had been used.

“No cause for the gunshot complaints was found, the parties involved denied using any firearms,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, Kelowna RCMP’s media relation officer, told Global News on Wednesday.

