Surrey RCMP impound Lamborghini caught going 195 km/hr

Surrey RCMP are reminding drivers to slow down after they towed away a Lamborghini that had been caught travelling 195 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone.
Officers spotted the speeding 2019 Lamborghini Urus in the 4600-block of 176 Street just after 3 p.m. last Friday.
The driver was issued a ticket for excessive speed and the vehicle was impounded for seven days, police said.
In recent weeks, police agencies across the province have using social media to highlight excessive-speeding incidents, especially with fewer cars on the road due to the COVID-19 crisis.
During the first two weeks of April, Coquitlam RCMP towed the vehicles of 12 alleged excessive speeders, one of whom was clocked at 118 km/hr in a 70 km/hr zone. Another, a novice driver, was caught going more than 40 km/hr over the limit.
“Less traffic volume is not a valid reason to drive faster,” read an April 7 tweet from the detachment.
On April 16, Abbotsford police nabbed a driver going 142 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Highway 11.
A new ICBC campaign is urging drivers to slow down., saying that it may seem safer with fewer people out driving but that that’s not the case.
— With files from Kristen Robinson and Richard Zussman
