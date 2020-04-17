Weapons, illicit drugs, stolen property seized from downtown residence, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna say illicit drugs, weapons and suspected stolen property were seized from a downtown residence on Thursday.

According to the RCMP, officers from Kelowna’s Community Safety Unit executed a search warrant at a property along the 700 block of Morrison Avenue.

They say the search warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs, including suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) from inside the residence,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“Our officers seized a variety of weapons and a large amount of cash, as well as several bicycles and electronics believed to be recovered stolen property.”

Police say seven individuals were taken into custody, but that they were later released without charges.

However, they added that the matter has been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

Police say if you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, contact them at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

