Drug trafficking probe leads to 3 arrests at Hamilton hotel

Three people are facing charges and about $2,500 worth of cocaine has been seized after police executed search warrants at a hotel in Hamilton’s east end.

Hamilton police say officers were carrying out surveillance at the Budget Inn at 737 King St. E. just after 12 p.m. Wednesday when they noticed “behaviours indicative of drug trafficking” inside two hotel rooms.

Police add that a drug warrant was executed and three arrests made inside the hotel.

A 58-year-old Hamilton woman is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

A 41-year-old Hamilton woman and a 26-year-old Hamilton man are charged with possession of cocaine and other drugs, as well as failing to comply with a release order and two counts each of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police say items seized during the search included $2,560 worth of cocaine, $2,985 in cash, a butterfly knife and a flick knife.

They also seized a quantity of pills that are undergoing a drug analysis.