Crime

5 arrests, 30 charges laid in Guelph drug trafficking investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 1:33 pm
Guelph police say officers seized a variety of weapons while carrying out a search warrant on April 9. .
Guelph police say officers seized a variety of weapons while carrying out a search warrant on April 9. . Guelph police

Guelph police say five people face over 30 charges combined in relation to a drug trafficking investigation that began in March.

The investigation led officers with the drug enforcement unit to a home near Edinburgh Road and Wellington Street on April 9 when a search warrant was carried out.

READ MORE: ‘Now you have coronavirus’: Guelph man allegedly coughs on 2 women

Police said they seized ammunition and replica guns, along with other weapons such as knives, axes, swords and a baton.

A variety of drugs were also found during the search including crystal meth, LSD and magic mushrooms, valued at around $2,500.

Police said five motorcycles, worth up to $20,000, were also seized including one that was reported stolen from Waterloo Region just a few days ago.

READ MORE: Alleged grocery store spitter in Guelph located, charged with assault

Story continues below advertisement

Those arrested include three men, a woman and a 16-year-old boy. They will all make court appearances later this year.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

