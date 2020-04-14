5 arrests, 30 charges laid in Guelph drug trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say five people face over 30 charges combined in relation to a drug trafficking investigation that began in March.

The investigation led officers with the drug enforcement unit to a home near Edinburgh Road and Wellington Street on April 9 when a search warrant was carried out.

Police said they seized ammunition and replica guns, along with other weapons such as knives, axes, swords and a baton.

A variety of drugs were also found during the search including crystal meth, LSD and magic mushrooms, valued at around $2,500.

Police said five motorcycles, worth up to $20,000, were also seized including one that was reported stolen from Waterloo Region just a few days ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Those arrested include three men, a woman and a 16-year-old boy. They will all make court appearances later this year.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

On April 9 2020 the Drug Unit with the assistance of the Tactical Team and HEAT unit executed a search warrant on Waterloo Ave. Replica firearms, ammunition, various edged weapons, crystal meth, cash, and suspected stolen motorcycles were seized. Total value estimated $20,000 pic.twitter.com/KuLY28pVEp — Guelph Police Drug Unit (@GPS_Drugs) April 13, 2020