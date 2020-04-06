Menu

Crime

Alleged grocery store spitter in Guelph located, charged with assault

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 12:13 pm
Guelph police released a photo of a man after a grocery store clerk was spat on. .
Guelph police released a photo of a man after a grocery store clerk was spat on. . Supplied

Guelph police have charged a 20-year-old man with assault after a Zehrs’ grocery store employee was spat on.

According to police, the man from St. Thomas, Ont., has been issued a criminal summons and will make a court appearance in July.

READ MORE: Guelph, Ont., police salute hospital workers fighting COVID-19

The alleged assault happened on April 3 at the Zehrs location near Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.

Police said a customer became impatient with the checkout line, which led to him spitting on an employee.

Surveillance photos were shared by Guelph police in an effort to locate the suspect.

“The Guelph Police Service would like to thank everyone who shared the posted images and details of the incident,” police said in a statement. “That ultimately helped bring this incident to a resolution.”

READ MORE: Counterfeit U.S. bills used to purchase merchandise: Guelph police

The accused was not identified by Guelph police.

In a statement, parent company Loblaws Companies Limited called the incident “truly disturbing” and said they will not tolerate any sort of abuse against their colleagues.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
