Crime

4 Londoners charged after loaded gun, $63K in drugs seized during long weekend raids: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted April 14, 2020 12:25 pm
Items reportedly seized by London police during a series of raids in the city between April 9 and 11, 2020.
Items reportedly seized by London police during a series of raids in the city between April 9 and 11, 2020. London Police Service

Four Londoners are facing a laundry list of drug and weapons charges after police say a series of raids last week turned up a loaded handgun, thousands in cash and more than $63,000 worth of drugs, nearly all of it cocaine.

The searches took place between Thursday and Saturday at homes on Southdale Road East, Kipps Lane, Hamilton Road and Whetherfield Street as well as in two vehicles, police said Tuesday.

Police say officers seized a loaded nine-millimetre handgun with 12 rounds of ammunition along with 634 grams of cocaine valued at just over $63,000 and $11,500 in cash.

According to police, officers also seized one gram of crack cocaine valued at $100, a cocaine press, 24 Percocet tablets valued at $120, three cellphones, a digital scale and a safe.

More items reportedly seized by London police during a series of raids in the city.
More items reportedly seized by London police during a series of raids in the city. London Police Service

Three men, ages 23, 24 and 37, and one woman, 21, were taken into custody.

The 23- and 24-year-old men face a combined 13 drug and weapons-related charges, while the 21-year-old woman faces five weapons-related charges.

The 37-year-old man faces a charge of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman and the 23-year-old man are scheduled to appear in court in London on Tuesday, while the 24-year-old is set to appear in court June 26. The 37-year-old is set to appear in court on July 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

