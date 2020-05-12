Menu

Health

Coronavirus: ‘Passive recreation’ to resume at Hamilton Conservation Authority properties: chair

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 12, 2020 3:35 pm
The Eramosa Karst is one of seven areas the Hamilton Conservation Authority is reopening for passive use.
The Eramosa Karst is one of seven areas the Hamilton Conservation Authority is reopening for passive use. HCA

The Hamilton Conservation Authority is continuing with a gradual reopening of its natural areas.

Christie Lake, Dundas Valley, Eramosa Karst, Fifty Point, Fletcher Creek, Valens Lake and Westfield Heritage Village will reopen on Wednesday morning for “passive recreation” including hiking, biking and bird-watching.

READ MORE: Hamilton to reopen city parks and Waterfront Trail, but not the falls and golf courses

HCA chair Lloyd Ferguson says the time is right to ease some restrictions since “people have got cabin fever; they’ve been locked up for two months now.”

Ferguson says reopening the seven areas is also in keeping with the recent decision to reopen provincial parks for passive use, and comes after consultation with the City of Hamilton’s Emergency Operations Centre.

All on-site facilities at the conservation areas, including washroom buildings, pavilions, trail centres and gatehouses, will remain closed.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Hamilton to monitor recreational trails for social distancing, says EOC director

Waterfall and escarpment areas including Dundas Peak, Spencer Gorge, Devil’s Punchbowl and Tiffany Falls are not included in this round of opening due to their narrow trails and other challenges related to physical distancing. Ferguson notes that “people tend to congregate” at those locations.

He adds that camping and marina operations will also resume at a later date following provincial directions.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Hamilton COVID-19Hamilton Conservation AuthorityHCACoun. Lloyd Ferguson
