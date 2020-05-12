Barrie, Ont., temporarily adds space for cyclists, pedestrians on Lakeshore Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Thursday, the City of Barrie, Ont., will temporarily add space for cyclists and pedestrians on Lakeshore Drive so that people can stay active outside and respect physical distancing measures as Ontario continues to fight against the novel coronavirus crisis.

“With the nice weather finally arriving, we recognize people want to get outside, and your city wants to do what it can to provide extra space for people to enjoy the outdoors safely,” Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said in a statement.

“If you’re feeling healthy, go enjoy our wonderful parks and waterfront, but don’t congregate and keep your distance from those outside your family.”

The Lakeshore Drive detour for vehicles will be along Bradford and Victoria streets.

The northbound lane of Lakeshore Drive will be closed from Tiffin to Victoria streets, although local traffic will be allowed to access the Tiffin Boat Launch parking lot. Parking lots along Lakeshore Drive will still be accessible to those travelling southbound on the road.

Barrie officials say the duration of the closure will be reviewed weekly based on traffic volumes, as Ontario gradually reopens the economy.

On Thursday, Barrie’s landfill will also reopen for urgent and essential use.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported 125 COVID-19 cases in Barrie and 360 in Simcoe County.

