Canada

Coronavirus: Barrie, Ont., landfill to reopen on Thursday

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 4:58 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario curbside retail, some provincial parks begin reopening
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday that some non-essential businesses have begun opening “safely and with strict public health measures in place,” during the coronavirus pandemic as the province moved to ease restrictions around curbside retail and some provincial parks this week.

Barrie, Ont.’s landfill will start to gradually reopen Thursday as spread of the novel coronavirus slows in Ontario.

Officials say the site on Ferndale Road North will be open for urgent and essential use only, from Tuesday to Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The household hazardous waste facility will only be open on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

READ MORE: 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 16 additional cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

According to officials, people should expect longer than usual wait times, especially on peak days, because there will be a limit as to how many customers can be at the site.

“Urgent and essential use means waste needs to be disposed of immediately because of legal proceedings…or waste from a recent fire, flood or severe weather situation,” officials say.

Those who are sick, isolating due to COVID-19 symptoms or recently returned from travel should not visit the landfill, officials say.

No cash will be accepted as a form of payment, and people must practice physical distancing at all times, according to officials.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario government expected to extend state of emergency to June 2

“Mattresses and textiles (clothing) are not being accepted at this time,” Barrie officials say.

“Sale of compost, composters, mulch and garbage bag tags will not be available at this time.”

Recycling box and green pick-up is also unavailable. New residents who need boxes and bins can request for them to be delivered to their homes.

On Monday, Ontario allowed retail stores with a street entrance to reopen for curbside pickup and delivery.

— With files from The Canadian Press

 

