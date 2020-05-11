4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 16 additional cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed four new coronavirus-related deaths and 16 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Monday, bringing the local number of cases to 375, including 29 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie, Bradford, New Tecumseth and Tay Township in people who are ranging in age between their 20s and 90s.

Four of the new cases are outbreak-related, while another four are a result of close contact with another coronavirus case. One of the health unit’s new COVID-19 cases is community-acquired, while the source of infection for the remaining cases has been labelled “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

In the region, there are COVID-19 outbreaks at two long-term care facilities and three retirement homes: Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Ont., Owen Hill Care Community and Whispering Pines Retirement Residence in Barrie, Ont., Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Ont., and Muskoka Traditions in Huntsville, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s total cases, 66 are outbreak-related, while 189 people have recovered and 10 are hospitalized.

Eighty-three people acquired COVID-19 through close contact with another case, while 131 cases have been community-acquired and 55 have been travel-related.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The source of infection for the remainder of cases has been labelled “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

On Monday, Ontario reported 308 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 20,546, including 1,669 deaths.