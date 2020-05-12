Montreal North screening clinic for COVID-19 to stay open until Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Montreal North — one of the areas hard hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic — still have access to two COVID-19 screening clinics as of Tuesday morning.

Chantal Rouleau, the minister responsible for the Montreal region, confirmed on her Twitter account that the temporary walk-in clinic located at the CLSC de Montréal-Nord on Lacordaire Boulevard will remain open until the arrival of mobile screening clinics on Thursday.

The walk-in clinic at the CLSC was slated to close on Monday.

The CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, the regional health authority for the area, has not yet confirmed on its website that it will keep the screening clinic open.

The possible closure of the clinic came three days after public health authorities announced they were launching a massive screening effort in Montreal. The boost in testing is supposed to target affected areas where there have been outbreaks, including Montreal North.

Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal’s director of public health, said on Friday that testing is a condition for being able to safely and successfully reopen certain parts of the Greater Montreal area.

The other COVID-19 screening clinic that residents of Montreal North can access is not located in their borough.

It is located at the Rivière-des-Prairies Hospital at 7070 Perras Blvd. An appointment is required.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise