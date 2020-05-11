Coronavirus: Legault to give update as Quebec takes significant steps to lift restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s premier is expected to provide an update on the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Monday as the government continues to scale back measures designed to curb the spread of the virus.

The province is gradually easing restrictions in most regions, including lifting travel rules and reopening elementary schools and daycares. After an eight-week break, some retail stores will also reopen.

Quebec has delayed its plans to do the same in the Greater Montreal area, which is the epicentre of COVID-19 in Canada, to May 25.

Testing will be ramped up to help public health authorities identify community transmission as Montreal struggles to contain cases and outbreaks. Quebec hasn’t reached its target of 14,000 tests per day.

The province’s public health institute has also issued new projections that show deaths could soar over the summer if confinement measures are lifted in Montreal and the surrounding areas.

Quebec has the highest caseload and leads Canada when it comes to deaths attributable to the virus.

As of Sunday, there are more than 37,000 infections across Quebec. The respiratory illness has killed 2,928 people.