Prince Edward County family writes Mother’s Day message in field for mom in hospital

It was a Mother’s Day unlike any other, with many families having to stay apart due to the novel coronavirus, but one Prince Edward County man found a way to make sure his mother-in-law knew she was missed on the special day.

Marilyn Luhman is currently in hospital in Belleville, Ont., with several health conditions. Before her stay in hospital, she lived with her daughter and her son-in-law, Greg Smith, in Consecon, Ont.

Like many during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family hasn’t been able to see Luhman out of fear for her safety, since seniors and people with pre-existing conditions are more vulnerable to the effects of the disease caused by the virus.

Smith wanted to show his mother-in-law that the family is still thinking of her from afar, so he carved out the words “Miss you Mom” in a field across from his home.

“I got a big landscape here, I got a big canvas,” Smith said. “And I just thought, I know I’ve got the machinery that I can lift up to take a picture. Ma’s always been on me to make sure the lawns cut and all this stuff and so I thought I’d be able to do a nice little message for her.”

He said it was an emotional experience for him, one that made him cry on several occasions.

“When I got done the message and it was dark, I came in and told her about it and started crying again,” Smith said.

He was unsure of how to get the photo of the field to her but then realized that she watches Global Kingston every night at 6 p.m., so Smith called the news, and the message was shown on the nightly broadcast so that Luhman could see it.

Unfortunately, Luhman was unable to see the story during the broadcast because she was moved to a separate hospital bed Monday night, but Smith said they recorded the piece to show her at a later date.