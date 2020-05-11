Kingston Fall Fair cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s annual fall fair has officially been cancelled as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Kingston and District Agricultural Society announced Monday that the event, which was meant to take place between Sep. 12 and 15, can no longer go ahead.

“We understand that this decision may seem premature however there are several factors that have gone into this decision and we feel it is the best choice for the overall safety of our attendees, our competitors and our volunteers,” a news release from the society said.

The society noted that with current restrictions on gatherings, competitors and event organizers who usually partake in the fair are unable to prepare for the event.

Competitions, like horse shows and agricultural competitions, leading up to the finals that are usually held at the fair have also been cancelled.

In addition, the society feels like it would be impossible to manage social distancing at the fair.

Finally, the society noted that many who volunteer for the fair are seniors, and they do not want to put their volunteers at increased risk.

“There is no one more disappointed than we are that we have come to this decision. However, we do feel this is the right choice to make to assure the safety and health of all involved during this time of challenge,” the society noted.

Efforts will now go into planning the 2021 Fall Fair, which will be the 190th event of its kind in the city.