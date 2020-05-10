Celebrating Mother’s Day in Edmonton amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

At Canterbury Manor in Edmonton, there was a special Mother’s Day delivery for Marjorie Lilley on Sunday.

An outdoor visit was arranged with her son and daughter-in-law — everyone keeping their distance.

“My son and daughter-in-law are very, very attentive to me,” Lilley said.

“It’s hard these days — the only people I see face to face are the ones that live in my hallway.” Tweet This

It’s far from what they typically do to celebrate the day.

“We always used to go to La Ronde for the buffet and then we’d go to greenhouses,” John Lilley said.

Since the province eased COVID-19 visitation restrictions nearly two weeks ago, some seniors are getting more access to loved ones.

“This is really valuable right now,” said Mbalia Kamara, Canterbury Foundation resident experience manager.

“Being Mother’s Day, a lot of flowers are coming, a lot of gifts are coming in, but for some people, having that one-on-one connection is very, very vital.”

Kamara said she is grateful to be able to facilitate the visits.

“It’s a good way of having people reconnect again and residents are really appreciative of it,” she explained.

Like every Mother’s Day, Anita McDonald has to work.

The Kuhlmann’s Greenhouse co-owner said this year is different.

“Families aren’t able to be together,” she said.

“Mothers are buying for daughters, daughters are buying for mothers, sisters are buying for sisters. It’s just a whole new kind of thing and we’ve been overwhelmed with deliveries.”

Thankfully, she is not too far apart from her family.

“I’m very lucky because my daughter works with me here at the greenhouse too,” McDonald explained.

“We’re always together on Mother’s Day. Even though it’s a day we have to work — and my mother is here too, so the three of us, we spend the day together.”

Back at Canterbury Manor, the Lilleys are grateful to not be separated by a screen or a window.

“It’s nice to make it a special day, even if it’s probably not the best day we would have,” John said.

It’s a Mother’s Day sure to stand out for years to come.

“It will go down in our memories, last a long time,” Marjorie said.