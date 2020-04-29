Menu

Health

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 2:20 pm
Alberta updates COVID-19 modelling, adds low ‘likely’ scenario
WATCH (April 28): Alberta is reporting 154 more cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta and the public health response at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to be joined by other officials.

Global News will livestream the news conference in this article.

READ MORE: Alberta updates COVID-19 modelling, adds low ‘likely’ scenario

On Tuesday, the province released new revised data regarding the projected trends and health impacts of the novel coronavirus and added a new “low” modelling scenario.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Kenney hopes to begin reopening Alberta economy in May, working ‘around the clock’ on relaunch

Under that estimate, 298 Albertans will require hospitalization and 95 will require critical care when the virus reaches its peak.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“If current trends continue, this scenario will become the most likely scenario for Alberta,” the government said.

Story continues below advertisement
Alberta sees 5 more deaths, 154 new cases from COVID-19 on Tuesday

As of Tuesday, there were 154 new cases, bringing the provincial total to 4,850.

Five more people died from the virus, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 80.

Eighty-two Albertans were in hospital, 21 of whom were in intensive care.

