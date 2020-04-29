Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta and the public health response at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to be joined by other officials.

Global News will livestream the news conference in this article.

On Tuesday, the province released new revised data regarding the projected trends and health impacts of the novel coronavirus and added a new “low” modelling scenario.

Under that estimate, 298 Albertans will require hospitalization and 95 will require critical care when the virus reaches its peak.

“If current trends continue, this scenario will become the most likely scenario for Alberta,” the government said.

As of Tuesday, there were 154 new cases, bringing the provincial total to 4,850.

Five more people died from the virus, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 80.

Eighty-two Albertans were in hospital, 21 of whom were in intensive care.