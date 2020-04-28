Health April 28 2020 7:14pm 01:00 Kenney hopes to begin reopening some things in a couple of weeks Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he hopes the province can begin opening aspects of social and economic life in a couple of weeks. Kenney hopes to begin reopening Alberta economy in May, working ‘around the clock’ on COVID-19 relaunch <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6880436/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6880436/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?