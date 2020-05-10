Investigation underway into possible privacy breach at Pickering long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway into a possible privacy breach at a Pickering long-term care home that’s been hard-hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak.

Long-term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said the possible breach is regarding “individual resident personal health info” at Orchard Villa long-term care.

A spokesperson for the home confirmed to Global News that there is now an internal investigation underway, but further information regarding the breach wasn’t provided.

“We can confirm there is a possibility of a privacy breach of personal health information,” the spokesperson said.

“We have informed the privacy commissioner and an internal investigation has been conducted. We will not be commenting further at this time.”

Orchard Villa has been particularly hard hit with an outbreak of COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 69 resident deaths at the 233-bed facility.

Our government takes personal privacy very seriously, and we are continuing to monitor this situation closely. I have been in contact with @PBethlenfalvy and we both share feelings of frustration and sadness at this recent development. 2/3 — Merrilee Fullerton, MPP (@DrFullertonMPP) May 9, 2020

