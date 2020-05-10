Menu

Canada

Investigation underway into possible privacy breach at Pickering long-term care home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 10, 2020 5:18 pm
Orchard Villa care home is shown in Pickering, Ont., on April 27, 2020. .
Orchard Villa care home is shown in Pickering, Ont., on April 27, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

An investigation is underway into a possible privacy breach at a Pickering long-term care home that’s been hard-hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak.

Long-term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said the possible breach is regarding “individual resident personal health info” at Orchard Villa long-term care.

A spokesperson for the home confirmed to Global News that there is now an internal investigation underway, but further information regarding the breach wasn’t provided.

READ MORE: Ontario reports 294 coronavirus cases marking lowest increase since late March

“We can confirm there is a possibility of a privacy breach of personal health information,” the spokesperson said.

“We have informed the privacy commissioner and an internal investigation has been conducted. We will not be commenting further at this time.”

Orchard Villa has been particularly hard hit with an outbreak of COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 69 resident deaths at the 233-bed facility.

