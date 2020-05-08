SaskTel expects record-breaking volumes of calls, texts on Mother’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

From calling and texting front-line workers helping in the fight against COVID-19 to other moms, SaskTel is expecting a record-breaking Mother’s Day this weekend.

“Mother’s Day has historically been one of busiest days of the year for SaskTel, with over four million text messages sent and over five million text messages received last year,” SaskTel president and CEO Doug Burnett said in a press release.

“We expect to see new records set this year.”

The Crown corporation said in these times of self-isolating and physical distancing, a “virtual hug” through a phone call, text message or video call might be all that’s possible on Sunday, May 10.

“Now more than ever, families across the province are finding creative solutions to spend time together,” Burnett said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“SaskTel’s services such as text and video calling will be some of the many popular ways people in Saskatchewan are reminding mom just how much they care, even if they have to be apart.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Usage numbers have jumped across all lines of SaskTel services since mid-March due to the pandemic, according to the information and communications technology provider in Saskatchewan. It said most noticeable increase in recent weeks has been a 34 per cent rise, as of April 27, in wireless data traffic.

SaskTel previously announced there’ll be no data overage charges on domestic data for its business or consumer customers, on postpaid wireless plans, noSTRINGS prepaid wireless plans or fusion Internet plans from March 17 to May 31.

1:45 Mother’s Day during COVID-19: How to celebrate while social distancing Mother’s Day during COVID-19: How to celebrate while social distancing

With COVID-19 visitor restrictions at long-term care homes, hospitals and personal care homes limiting the ability of families and loved ones to connect, the provincial government said Friday it recognizes that people may want to send Mother’s Day gifts this weekend.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority determined flowers from a florist and dry paper gifts, such as cards, letters, books, photos and artwork, are not an infection risk.

Going forward, officials said, purchased floral arrangements and dry paper gifts will be allowed. Floral arrangements are still not be permitted in some acute care settings, such as intensive care units, due to possible allergies.

Story continues below advertisement

Facilities are expected to follow existing processes to receive deliveries in a manner that reduces the risk of potential transmission, according to government officials.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.