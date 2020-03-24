SaskTel taking steps to ensure network performs during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

SaskTel says while the ongoing extent and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain, it’s taking steps to make sure data capacity is adequate to handle the increased demands.

The Crown corporation said it realizes communications services are essential as customers have increased needs to work from home and remotely and is working to ensure the network continues to perform.

As of March 23, SaskTel has seen small growth in demand for internet services, provincially, at a roughly five per cent increase in data traffic. Meanwhile, its national internet traffic has increased by around 25 to 30 per cent.

Across the wireless voice network, demand has grown up to 16 per cent over the past week. From March 17 to 31, SaskTel is waiving all data overage charges for wireless customers.

In regards to wireline voice traffic, SaskTel has seen a 100 per cent increase in call attempts. The Crown corporation said much of this is due to toll-free calling, partly associated with conference calling activity, and vendors are working to add system resources.

SaskTel said it has invested $1.4 billion in its networks over the past five years to enhance and expand wireless, television, internet, data, and IP-based technologies across the province.

