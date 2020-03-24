Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 72

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 3:22 pm
Updated March 24, 2020 4:09 pm
WATCH: Saskatchewan government officials provide an update on the latest efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saskatchewan reports six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the province to 72 as of March 24.

Of the 72 confirmed cases, provincial government officials said two are 19 years of age and under, 59 are between 20 and 64 and 11 are 65 and older. They added that 60 per cent of the cases are men and 40 per cent are women.

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory has performed 5,757 COVID-19 tests, according to a press release.

More to come…

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

