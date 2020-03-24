City of Saskatoon lays off casual staff amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon has announced it has laid off its casual staff.

In a press release, the city said Tuesday these employees have no scheduled hours due to ongoing closures resulting from COVID-19 safety measures, and layoffs give them a chance to file for employment insurance as soon as possible.

It said casual employees, including lifeguards and cashier-receptionists, are typically scheduled on a weekly-to-monthly basis, based on need.

The city manager said they are reassessing the way public services are delivered and that significant layoffs are not expected among permanent staff in the coming weeks.

“Our people matter, and we must be financially responsible, especially now as many citizens and businesses are hurting and are directly affected by the pandemic,” Jeff Jorgenson said.

He added the city is looking to carry on its plan to keep as many services running as possible so the city is in a strong position once the state of emergency measures have been removed.

Public transit

The press release also asked for transit commuters to only use bus service for essential travel.

It also said, when possible, people in a wheelchair should use the rear-facing wheelchair station and buckle themselves in to prevent close contact with a bus driver.

Gordon Howe Campground

The Gordon Howe Campground is suspending its visitor services and will stop taking new reservations until May 1.

The city added the grounds’ reopening will be determined by the status of COVID-19.

