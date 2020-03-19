Saskatoon city council prepares special measures to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark says relief could be coming for city residents as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special meeting of city council is being held on Thursday, and the measures being discussed include relief for utility bills and property taxes.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan declares state of emergency as coronavirus concerns grow

“I expect passing a measure so that people will not face any late payment charges until Sept. 30 if they can’t pay their water bills or their power bills,” Clark told Global News.

“We will not be disconnecting any water or electrical services to any houses in the face of arrears that people have on their bills.”

Clark said city council is also looking at extending the time for people to file their property tax notices by three months.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the big focus for the city at this time is on the vulnerable and homeless populations as well as those facing economic challenges.

“We want to work with residents who are facing this,” he said.

“We’re asking residents to reach out if they’re stressed or if they’re facing any of these challenges.”

The city announced on Wednesday that all of its facilities, including city hall, will be closed until further notice, but Clark said this will not impact services in the city.

“We’re going to keep the water running and the power running and the people’s wastewater services in place, garbage collection and transit, because we see how important all of these are so that people can carry on and live their lives,” he said.

Saskatchewan declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. One of the measures introduced by the province was to prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people.

Clark does not believe this went far enough and wants the province to ban public gatherings of any size for the foreseeable future, saying the next 24 to 48 hours are really important.

“We believe it’s time for citizens to stay home, self-isolate and just avoid any public gatherings,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We made a very strong message. We believe the province should go further than they have with their state of emergency. Now is the time.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan doctors adapt to new normal amid novel coronavirus pandemic

As of March 19, there are two confirmed and 14 presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the province. Both confirmed cases are in Saskatoon.

Clark said the spirit shown by the community is helping to ensure the best outcome in the city.

“I want to thank all the residents who have been engaged in helping volunteer and help with residents that are vulnerable and need help and sharing to get supplies to each other,” he said.

“This is essential for us to have the best outcome here. There’s no place I’d rather be in the world facing this outbreak in Saskatoon because of our community spirit.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.